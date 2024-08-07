NCET 2024 Final Answer Key Released At ncet.smarth.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

NCET 2024: The National Testing Agency has released the final answer key for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2024. Students who took the exam can now access the final answer keys by visiting the official NCET website at ncet.samarth.ac.in. The NCET 2024 exam was conducted on July 10 from 2 to 5 pm across various centers in India. Initially scheduled for June 12, the exam was rescheduled due to technical issues.

NCET 2024 is held for admissions to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) at various Central and State Universities, including prestigious institutions like IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the 2024-25 academic session. The exam covers 66 subjects in total, including 38 languages, 26 domain subjects, a General Test, and a Teaching Aptitude Test. Each candidate must choose and complete seven subjects: two languages, three domain subjects, one General Test, and one Teaching Aptitude Test.

NCET 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at ncet.samarth.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for the NCET 2024 final answer key.

The answer key will appear on your screen.

Review and download the final answer key.

Print a copy for your records.

