NCET 2025 Final Answer Key Released At ncet.samarth.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

NCET 2025 Final Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the final answer key for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the NCET examination can now check their answer key from the official website, i.e. ncet.samarth.ac.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/.

Students won’t require any login credentials to access the answer key. The exam is conducted for the candidates to take admission into the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) and it took place on 29th April in two shifts, first from 9 AM to 12 Noon and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM across many centres in the country. This year, around 54,000 candidates appeared for the NCET examination.

NCET 2025 Final Answer Key: Steps To Download The Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘NCET 2025 Final Answer Key’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Answer key will be opened on your screen in the PDF format.

Step 4: Check the answers and download the PDF for future use.

NCET 2025 Final Answer Key: Marking Scheme

Candidates will be allotted four marks for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted (-1) for each incorrect answer. The provisional answer was released earlier and the final answer key has been prepared considering all the objections raised by the candidates. Candidates can get their tentative scores with the help of the final answer key and they must note that no objections will be accepted now. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.