NCET 2025 Provisional Answer Key OUT At exams.nta.ac.in/NCET- Check Details Here

NCET 2025 Provisional Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025 on 20th May, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the NCET can now check the provisional answer key along with their recorded responses and question paper from the official website, i.e. exams.nta.ac.in/NCET.

The examination took place on 29th April, 2025 in two shifts across the various centres nationwide. This examination is conducted for the students to take admission into the four year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), which includes many institutions like Sate Universities like ITTs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges.

NCET 2025 Provisional Answer Key: How to Check?

Step 1- Go to the official ncet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2- On the homepage, you will see the link of ‘NCET 2025 Answer Key/ response sheet’, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4- Enter all the required details like your Application number and date of birth correctly and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, a dashboard will be opened displaying question paper, recorded responses, and answer key.

Step 6- Check and download the documents to read and save it for future use.

All the candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can raise their objection till 22nd May, till 11:50 PM. The official notice said “The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of 200/-(Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee,” it also added, “Challenges accepted against any Answer Key will be applicable to all candidates who would have attempted the corresponding Question. Candidates are advised to note that in bi-lingual question papers. in case of any discrepancy in the translation, the English version shall prevail except in Language Test papers”. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.