NCHM JEE Admit Card 2023 Released At nchmjee.nta.nic.in- Direct Link To Download Here

NCHM JEE Admit Card 2023: National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination, NCHM JEE Admit Card 2023 is released on the official website. The NCHM JEE 2023 hall ticket has been released by the National Testing Agency, NTA, and is available on the official website-nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Students who are taking the exam can use their date of birth and application number to check and download their admit cards. On May 14, the NCHM JEE 2023 exam will be administered via computer-based testing (CBT). According to the timetable, the NCHM JEE Exam will be held in a single shift from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Candidates who plan to take the exam must bring their NCHM JEE admit card as well as valid ID evidence to the exam center.

NCHM JEE Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download

Visit the official website-nchmjee.nta.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the NCHM JEE admit card link

A new login page would open

Enter your application number and date of birth

Access the NCHM JEE Admit card and download the same

Take a print out for the future references

"Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process," reads the official notice of NCHM JEE.