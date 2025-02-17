NCHM JEE Registration 2025 Deadline Extended Till February 28 At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

NCHM JEE Registration 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the National Council of Hospitality Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2025. Candidates can now apply until February 28 at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM, instead of the previous deadline of February 15. The application window will remain open until 5 PM on February 28, while the fee payment window will close at 11.50 PM the same day.

The registration process began on December 16, 2024, and was initially set to end on February 15, 2025, before being extended. The exam is scheduled to take place on April 27, 2025, in a single shift from 11 AM to 2 PM. It will consist of 200 questions, and the question paper will be available in both English and Hindi.

To be eligible for the exam, candidates must have completed Class 12 under the 10+2 system of senior secondary education or an equivalent qualification, with English as a mandatory subject.

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated: 16.12.2024 regarding submission of online application form for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the Academic Year 2025-26, enabling the aspiring candidate(s) to apply,” reads the official website.

NCHM JEE Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM.

Click on the NCHM JEE 2025 registration link.

Provide the required details to complete the registration process.

Log in to your account and fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and make the application fee payment.

The NCHM JEE application fee is Rs 1,000 for General (Unreserved) and OBC-NCL category candidates. For General-EWS candidates, the fee is Rs 700, while SC, ST, PwD, and third-gender candidates need to pay Rs 450.