NCST Internship 2026: Applications open for 1-month programme; Stipend Rs 15,000
NCST internship 2026: The initiative aims to provide students and research scholars with practical exposure to the Commission’s work, particularly in the areas of tribal welfare, policy research, constitutional safeguards, and governance.
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NCST internship 2026: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has invited applications for its Internship Programme 2026. The initiative aims to provide students and research scholars with practical exposure to the Commission’s work, particularly in the areas of tribal welfare, policy research, constitutional safeguards, and governance.
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Those candidates who are interested can submit their applications through the NCST Grievance Redressal and Management System (NCSTGRAMS) portal.
Students must note that the application window will remain open until June 18, 2026, at 5 pm.
How many interns will get selected?
Under the programme, approximately 10 candidates will be selected in each intake.
The selected interns may be assigned to the NCST Headquarters or one of its Regional Offices, depending on administrative requirements and the availability of positions.
The internship is designed to promote academic engagement and offer participants firsthand experience of the functioning of a constitutional body.
Stipend and attendance requirement
Selected interns will receive a stipend of ₹15,000 upon successful completion of the one-month internship. However, candidates must maintain a minimum attendance of 90 per cent during the programme to be eligible for the stipend.
Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must have secured at least 60 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in their previous qualifying examination.
The following candidates are eligible to apply:
- Students currently studying in the second year of their undergraduate programme
- Candidates who have completed their graduation
- Other applicants considered under special circumstances, subject to relaxation by the Commission
Candidates must note that the NCST may relax eligibility requirements in exceptional cases.
Documents required
Candidates will be required to upload the following documents while submitting the application:
- Statement of Purpose (SOP) on the prescribed topic
- No Objection Certificate (NOC), wherever applicable
- Other supporting documents specified in the application form
- Applicants should ensure that all uploaded documents are accurate and complete, as discrepancies may affect their candidature.
Selection process
Applications will be evaluated on the basis of academic performance, relevance of the applicant’s field of study, and the quality of the Statement of Purpose. Candidates shortlisted after the initial screening will be invited for a personal interview or an online interview.
Final selections will be made based on the recommendations of the Selection Committee.
How to Apply
Candidates can apply for the internship by following these steps:
- Visit the NCSTGRAMS portal.
- Click on the ‘NCST Internship 2026’ application link.
- Complete the registration process using the required details.
- Fill out the online application form.
- Upload the necessary documents.
- Review the application carefully and submit it.
- Download and save a copy of the submitted form for future reference.
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