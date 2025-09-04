NCVT ITI Result 2025 Declared At skillindiadigital.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download PDF Here

NCVT ITI Result 2025: The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has released the NCVT ITI Result 2025 for all semesters. The results are available online on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) portal at skillindiadigital.gov.in. Students who appeared for the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) exams across different trades can now view and download their results in PDF format by entering their roll number or registration details on the portal. The NCVT MIS ITI Result 2025 has been declared for both first- and second-year students who appeared in the Computer-Based Theory (CBT) and Practical exams held between July 28 and August 20, 2025. To access their results and download the marksheet, candidates need to log in using their Permanent Registration Number (PRN) and Date of Birth.

The results include students who took part in the All India Trade Tests (AITT) held across the country. Lakhs of candidates appeared for the NCVT ITI exams during the July-August session. The scorecards display marks secured in theory and practical exams, total marks, pass/fail status, and other important candidate information.

NCVT ITI Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) website: skillindiadigital.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link or banner that says “NCVT MIS ITI Result 2025” or “Click here to Check AITT Result”

Step 3: You will be directed to the result login page

Step 4: Enter your Permanent Registration Number (PRN) and Date of Birth in the given fields

Step 5: Click on the “Submit” or “View Result” button

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen, and you can download the marksheet in PDF format

Once the result is downloaded, students should carefully check all details on the marksheet to ensure accuracy. It is advisable to keep a digital copy and print several hard copies for future reference. If there are any errors or difficulties in accessing the result, students should immediately reach out to their respective ITI institute or examination in-charge for support.

Using the total marks provided, candidates can also calculate their overall percentage. Those who qualify can look forward to opportunities such as employment, apprenticeships, or pursuing advanced certificate programmes.