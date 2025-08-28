NCVT ITI Result 2025 Released At skillindiadigital.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download

NCVT ITI Result 2025: The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has officially released the result for the NCVT Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Result 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the ITI examination 2025 can now check their result through the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) portal , their official website is skillindiadigital.gov.in.

The results are released in the PDF format. The results are declared for the booth first and second year candidates who sat for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) and practical exams that took place on 28th July, 2025 and 20th August, 2024. Candidates will have to enter their Permanent Registration Number (PRN) and Date of birth to access their result.

NCVT ITI 2025 Skill India Result: Steps To Download the Result PDF

Step 1: Go to the official website- skillindiadigital.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘NCVT MIS ITI Result 2025’ or ‘Click Here to Check NCVT ITI Result’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your Permanent Registration Number (PRN) and Date of birth correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the details and download the PDF for future reference.

Candidates must check all the details mentioned on the marksheet carefully and if they find any in viewing or downloading the result then they must contact the ITI Institute for assistance. Candidates can also calculate their overall total percentage using the total marks provided. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.