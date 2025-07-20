NCVT MIS ITI Admit Card 2025 Released At skillindiadigital.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

NCVT MIS ITI 2025 Admit Card: The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has officially released the admit cards for the NCVT MIS ITI 2025. All the candidates who have registered for the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) can now download their hall tickets for the Computer-based test (CBT) through the official website, i.e. skillindiadigital.gov.in or ncvtmis.gov.in.

NCVT MIS ITI 2025: Important Dates

The ITI Practical exams will take place from 15th July, 2025 to 25th July, 2025 and then the CBT exam will take place from 28th July, 2025 to 17th August, 2025. All the candidates who will appear for the exam must know that the admit card is a very important document for the examination and they must download it in advance. Additionally, candidates must know that the result for NCVT ITI Result will be declared on 25th August, 2025.

NCVT MIS ITI 2025 Admit Card: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- skillindiadigital.gov.in or ncvtmis.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘Admit Card’ or ‘Trainee’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number, father/ guardian name and date of birth correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your NCVT MIS ITI hall ticket will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the details and download it for future use.

Step 7: Print it out for the day of the examination.

All the candidates are to keep these details ready and handy to access their admit cards, like their registration number, roll number or PRN number and date of birth. Additionally they are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.