NCVT MIS ITI Result 2023 Released At ncvtmis.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NCVT MIS ITI Result 2023: The National Council for Vocational Training, NCVT, issued the results for the NCVT MIS ITI Exam 2023 on August 13, 2023. Candidates who took the exam can get their trainee marksheet and certificate from the official website, ncvtmis.gov.in.

Students who took the exam can view and download their first and second-year ITI exam marksheets. Candidates should be aware that marksheets and certificates will only be available on the portal until September 17, 2023, after which it will be deactivated.

NCVT MIS ITI Result 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official NCVT MIS website - ncvtmis.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, then click on the candidate's portal section.

3. Enter the login credentials asked to

4. The NCVT MIS ITI Trainee Marksheet will be displayed on your screen

5. Download the marksheets of the first and second-year ITI exams

6. Keep a copy of the same for reference

Your name, marks, course information, and roll number will be on your NCVT MIS ITI Marksheet. Candidates must have a minimum of 40% in the MIS ITI Exam 2023 to be eligible for NCVT MIS ITI. Those who do not comply will not be considered for the next round of the procedure.