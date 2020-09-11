हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NEET 2020

NEET 2020: NTA announces changes in exam centres for some students, download revised admit card at ntaneet.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the examination centre for some candidates who are registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate level examination, due implementation of COVID-19 measures. 

File Photo

NEET-UG 2020 is scheduled to be held on September 13, 2020, for which over 15 lakh candidates have registered. The examination will be held with strict protocols and precautionary measures to prevent the candidates from getting infected.

NTA in its official notice on Thursday said that such candidates whose exam centres have been changed, have been intimated through SMS, e-mail and calls. These candidates will have to download their revised admit card from the official website at ntaneet.nic.in.

NTA said that no change in the exam city has been made.

According to the official notification published by the NTA, the NEET 2020 exam centre has been changed keeping in mind the necessary 'COVID-19 measures' that are being implemented for the safe conduct of the examination amid the on-going public health emergency of Coronavirus pandemic. 

"There is no change in the Centre Cities of the candidates; only Centres have been changed. The concerned candidates have already been informed by NTA through SMS and email. They are also being informed telephonically. Such candidates are advised to download their latest admit card available on NEET website (https://ntaneet.nic.in) and report as per the details given in latest Admit Card at the new Examination Centre for NEET (UG) - 2020 Examination on 13 September 2020," the official notice reads.

NTA has also attached the list of old and new centres in the official notice. Altogether, 44 examination centres in various states including Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand etc have been changed. 

