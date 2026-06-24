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NEET 2026 Counselling: Students must understand counselling process and avoid common mistakes

Given the conditions in the country over the past few days, it is clear that the NEET UG examination has a firm grip on the country's interests.

Written ByKarunn Kandoi
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 03:16 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
NEET 2026 Counselling: Students must understand counselling process and avoid common mistakes
Image Credit: Zee

About the Author

Karunn Kandoi

Karunn Kandoi

Karunn Kandoi is Founder & CEO of Vidysea Education. A trailblazer in the EdTech sector, Karunn has over two decades of leadership experience across global education and technology sector. He can be reached at Karunn@vidysea.com.

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