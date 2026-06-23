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NEET 2026 cutoff analysis: Check which colleges you might get as per your expected rank

Historically, the closing ranks for securing an MBBS seat vary drastically depending on your category.

Written ByKarunn Kandoi
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 09:48 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 09:48 AM IST
NEET 2026 cutoff analysis: Check which colleges you might get as per your expected rank
Image Credit: Image: Zee

About the Author

Karunn Kandoi

Karunn Kandoi

Karunn Kandoi is Founder & CEO of Vidysea Education. A trailblazer in the EdTech sector, Karunn has over two decades of leadership experience across global education and technology sector. He can be reached at Karunn@vidysea.com.

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