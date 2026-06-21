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NEET 2026 Exam: 'The first-time excitement is missing,' say aspirants as Karnataka ensures tight security

In Karnataka’s Koppal, locals expressed concern and prayers for NEET aspirants, hoping the exam goes smoothly without any problems. Students are seen dealing with anxiety as they prepare for one of the most important competitive exams in the country.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 02:46 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 02:46 PM IST
NEET 2026 Exam: 'The first-time excitement is missing,' say aspirants as Karnataka ensures tight security
Image Credit: ANI

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