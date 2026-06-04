Telegram posts offering Re-NEET paper trigger fresh leak scare; NTA launches probe

NEET 2026: A fresh controversy has surfaced ahead of the Re-NEET 2026 examination after claims began circulating on Telegram that the question paper for the upcoming test was being offered for sale online.

The allegations have reignited concerns among students and parents, particularly as the re-examination was ordered following the cancellation of the original NEET-UG 2026 exam amid a paper leak row.

Also Read: Will Re-NEET 2026 be postponed? Latest update on exam date amid social media rumours

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In response to the viral claims, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has referred the matter to cybercrime authorities for investigation.

The agency moved swiftly after screenshots and messages circulating on social media allegedly advertised access to the Re-NEET question paper before the scheduled examination on June 21.

Telegram claims spark fresh anxiety

The latest scare emerged after several Telegram channels and groups reportedly claimed that they possessed the Re-NEET question paper and were willing to provide access in exchange for money.

Some posts allegedly sought advance payments from candidates, raising fears of both examination malpractice and online fraud.

The claims have caused anxiety among aspirants who are already preparing for the re-examination following the cancellation of the earlier NEET-UG 2026 test. However, authorities have not confirmed any leak of the Re-NEET paper, and investigations are currently underway to determine the authenticity of the messages.

NTA Initiates Probe

According to reports, NTA has forwarded the matter to cybercrime agencies for detailed examination.

The move is aimed at verifying whether the Telegram posts are genuine or part of an attempt to mislead candidates and exploit the uncertainty surrounding the examination.

The agency has repeatedly advised students not to rely on unofficial sources of information and to avoid engaging with individuals or groups claiming to have access to examination papers. Similar warnings have been issued in the past against fraudulent paper leak claims circulating on social media platforms.

As of now, there is no official confirmation of any fresh paper leak related to Re-NEET 2026.

The examination remains scheduled for June 21, and authorities are continuing their probe into the Telegram claims.