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NewsEducationNEET 2026 paper leak: Secret telegram chat goes viral, X user claims full question paper was shared days before exam
NEET 2026 PAPER LEAK

NEET 2026 paper leak: Secret telegram chat goes viral, X user claims full question paper was shared days before exam

NEET 2026 paper leak: A video allegedly showing question papers being circulated in Telegram groups began spreading widely on social media. The viral video on X reportedly contains screenshots of chats.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: May 12, 2026, 01:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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NEET 2026 paper leak: Secret telegram chat goes viral, X user claims full question paper was shared days before examImage credit: X/@Bgmi123216

NEET 2026 paper leak: India's biggest medical entrance exam, NEET UG 2026, was cancelled on May 12 after the National Testing Agency (NTA) confirmed a paper leak following a CBI probe ordered by the Government of India. The exam was held on May 3 for over 22.79 lakh students across India and in 14 cities abroad. At the centre of the scandal is a now-viral video on X that shows the leaked question paper being password-protected and shared on Telegram.

According to the viral video, the paper was circulating as early as May 1, two days before the exam.

The viral X video

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A video allegedly showing question papers being circulated in Telegram groups began spreading widely on social media. The viral video on X reportedly contains screenshots of chats dated as early as May 1, in which users allegedly claimed to be selling the NEET-UG 2026 question paper in exchange for money. The video also shows password-protected files purportedly containing the exam paper.

 

According to social media claims, on May 1, scammers were sending "NEET 2026 question paper PDFs" on their Telegram channels in exchange for Rs 10,000. The video was eventually deleted from the original account, but the screenshots had already spread across WhatsApp, X, and Instagram.

Also Read: NEET 2026 Result cancellation update: Will NTA re-conduct the exam and change exam centres for students?

NTA called it fake and cancelled the exam

On May 6, the NTA responded on X, saying: "This is fake. NTA is getting it investigated. We have details of where the question paper with the ID on the watermark was issued and to which student. If someone has faked this video, legal action will be taken."

 

But within days, the agency reversed course. On May 12, the NTA cancelled NEET-UG 2026, which was held on May 3, 2026, due to paper leak allegations, but till now, the governing body hasn’t shared any update on the reconduction of the exam. The Government of India referred the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive inquiry.

Also Read: NEET 2026 paper leak controversy explained: What happened so far

Students express frustration

The Rajasthan Special Operations Group found a handwritten suggestion paper whose 120 questions matched the actual NEET paper — including 90 Biology and 30 Chemistry questions.

Many students who appeared for the May 3 examination expressed their frustration on social media by questioning the sanctity of India’s biggest medical exam. One X user commented, "Can a Rs 10,000 Telegram message really buy someone a medical seat?"

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