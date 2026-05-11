NEET 2026 paper leak: Will NTA cancel results and hold the exam again?

A handwritten set of questions is causing serious trouble for India's medical entrance system. Before NEET 2026 was held on May 3, a so-called "guess paper" had already been making the rounds in Rajasthan. Now, investigators say around 140 questions from that document matched what actually appeared in the exam. That's about 600 marks out of a total of 720. The Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group has launched a probe.

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The big question investigators are sitting with right now: was this just a strikingly accurate practice set, or was the paper actually leaked?

The material first showed up in Sikar on May 1. Two days before the exam. It was being sold for anywhere between ₹20,000 and ₹2 lakh, depending on who was buying. By the eve of the exam, copies were reportedly changing hands for around ₹30,000. The document itself was handwritten, with over 300 questions covering Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, all apparently in the same handwriting throughout.

Around 140 of those questions are said to have appeared word-for-word in the final paper. Since every NEET question carries four marks, investigators believe that kind of overlap, if it holds up, could have seriously distorted rankings and admissions.

Here's what's making this harder to dismiss: it wasn't just the questions that matched. Investigators say the order of answer options in several questions also lined up with what appeared in the actual exam. A well-researched guess paper doesn't usually get that right.

The SOG has traced the document to a medical student from Churu who's currently studying at a college in Kerala. He allegedly passed it to someone in Sikar on May 1. After that, it moved quickly through PG accommodations, coaching networks, career counsellors, and aspirants. Chats recovered from phones showed the "forwarded many times" tag on several messages, meaning the material had likely spread to a large number of students before they sat the exam. Whether printed copies also went around offline is still being checked.

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A PG operator in Sikar has come under particular scrutiny. He allegedly had the material before the exam and forwarded it, but then, after the exam was over, filed a complaint with both the police and the NTA. Investigators aren't buying it as a good-faith move. The suspicion is that he filed the complaint to cover himself once he sensed exposure was likely.

The National Testing Agency is aware of reports concerning the action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group in connection with alleged irregularities around NEET (UG) 2026. The following is placed on record for the information of candidates, parents, and the public.… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 10, 2026

However, the investigation is going on; any further updates regarding the re-conducting of the examination are still awaited.

The NTA put out a statement on May 10. It said it was aware of the SOG's investigation into "alleged irregularities around NEET (UG) 2026" and that it had received information about possible malpractice a few days after the exam was conducted. That information was passed on to the relevant authorities. "Whatever the agencies determine, including findings that may require further action, will be examined transparently and disclosed in keeping with established procedure," the agency said. It's now waiting on the SOG's final report before deciding what action to take. The investigation is also looking at whether an organised racket was behind the whole thing.

None of this is happening in a vacuum. The 2024 NEET controversy left deep scars paper leak allegations, inflated marks, irregularities that sparked protests across the country, Supreme Court hearings, and sustained political attacks on the Centre and the NTA. Reports had emerged that leaked papers reached students in Bihar before that exam, too. The court didn't order a full re-examination but acknowledged the system had failed and directed reforms.

That was meant to fix things. Whether it did is now looking very uncertain.

The 2026 case is still unfolding. If the allegations are proven, the consequences for student admissions and for what little trust remains in the exam process could be severe. For now, investigators are working through the evidence. The full picture isn't clear yet. But what's already on the table is difficult to ignore.