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NEET 2026 Paper Review: Difficulty assessment, expected cutoff & expert opinion

Initial reactions from educators, coaching institutes and students indicate that the question paper had a mixed bag of challenges. While some sections remained predictable and closely aligned with NCERT syllabus, others required deep and intense calculations. Here is a detailed, subject-wise analysis of the question paper.

Written ByKarunn Kandoi
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 03:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 03:28 PM IST
NEET 2026 Paper Review: Difficulty assessment, expected cutoff & expert opinion

About the Author

Karunn Kandoi

Karunn Kandoi

Karunn Kandoi is Founder & CEO of Vidysea Education. A trailblazer in the EdTech sector, Karunn has over two decades of leadership experience across global education and technology sector. He can be reached at Karunn@vidysea.com.

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