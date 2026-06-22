/NEET 2026 Paper Review: Difficulty assessment, expected cutoff & expert opinion

In terms of difficulty level, this paper was closer to NEET 2023 and 2024 and was tougher than the cancelled NEET 2026 exam. Physics was not the villain of the paper, but it was definitely a strong differentiator. Due to the tougher nature of the paper, average Physics scores could be 10–20 marks lower, which may lead to a slight dip in the overall cutoff.— Ankush Kaul, Physics Expert, GIIS, who has produced over 50 ranks within the top 100