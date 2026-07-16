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  • /NEET 2026 toppers list out: Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal secure AIR 1 with 715 marks

NEET 2026 toppers list out: Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal secure AIR 1 with 715 marks

NEET topper list 2026: The National Testing Agency has declared the NEET result 2026 today, July 16, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 11:12 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 11:12 PM IST
NEET 2026 toppers list out: Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal secure AIR 1 with 715 marks

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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