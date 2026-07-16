/NEET 2026 toppers list out: Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal secure AIR 1 with 715 marks

NEET topper list out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the NEET UG 2026 result along with the list of top-performing candidates.
This year, Aryan Gupta from Punjab and Panshul Bansal from Haryana jointly secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 by scoring 715 out of 720 marks. A total of 19 candidates scored above 700 marks, reflecting the intense competition in India's largest undergraduate medical entrance examination.
The NTA has also released details of state-wise toppers. Candidates from all 36 States and Union Territories have qualified for the medical entrance examination.
According to the official data, 17 state toppers scored 700 marks or above, while 26 state toppers secured more than 690 marks.
The 138 candidates who scored above 690 marks belong to 66 cities across the country, highlighting the widespread academic excellence among aspirants.
The Top 17 candidates, who scored more than 705 marks, represent eight states:
The overall score distribution released by NTA is as follows:
Along with the topper list, the NTA has announced the NEET UG 2026 results for lakhs of medical aspirants across the country.
Qualified candidates can now participate in the MCC counselling process for AIQ seats and the respective state counselling for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other undergraduate medical programmes.
Candidates are advised to download their scorecards and keep all necessary documents ready for the counselling process.
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