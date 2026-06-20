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NEET 2026 update: NTA clarifies Nagpur student chose Abu Dhabi as first exam centre, Dubai as second option

NTA clarified that the Nagpur NEET aspirant had selected Abu Dhabi as the first exam centre and Dubai as the second option through the portal. The agency said all changes were made using the candidate’s login details, while the family claimed they had chosen nearby centres.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 04:44 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
NEET 2026 update: NTA clarifies Nagpur student chose Abu Dhabi as first exam centre, Dubai as second option
Image Credit: Image Credit: ANI and X

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