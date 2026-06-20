/NEET 2026 update: NTA clarifies Nagpur student chose Abu Dhabi as first exam centre, Dubai as second option

A surprising twist has emerged in the case of a NEET aspirant from Nagpur who was allotted an exam centre in Abu Dhabi for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam. After the issue gained attention, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released a clarification explaining how the overseas centre was selected. The case has now raised questions and sparked debate among students and parents.
According to the National Testing Agency, the candidate changed his own exam city preferences on the official portal. Their records show Abu Dhabi was entered as the first choice, and Dubai as the second.
It goes further. Every action, logging into the portal, modifying the centre preferences, downloading the admit card, updating bank details for a refund, was carried out from the same IP address in Nagpur. Abu Dhabi was selected three times using the candidate's login credentials. The selection was previewed twice before final submission.
Reference the issue with regard to allotment of a centre in Abu Dhabi to a candidate in Nagpur, NTA would like to state the following:— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 20, 2026
Following the rescheduling of NEET (UG) 2026 to 21 June, the National Testing Agency reopened the examination-city correction window to assist…
The student's father, Abdulla Talib, tells a different story entirely. According to him, his son had chosen nearby centres: Nagpur, Wardha, and Bhandara. Local. Accessible. The Abu Dhabi allotment came as a shock.
The family also pointed out something practical: the student doesn't have a passport. International travel wasn't possible, and there wasn't enough time to arrange it even if it were.
NTA noted that the candidate downloaded his admit card on June 16. No complaint was raised with the agency at that point. No email was sent. No contact was made.
The issue surfaced publicly just one day before the exam through the media, not through official channels. NTA has flagged this timeline as significant.
NTA has reassigned the student to a centre in Nagpur. The exam will go ahead for him. But the agency's cyber team is now investigating whether the portal changes were made by the candidate himself or whether someone else accessed his account without authorisation.
One more detail worth noting: this is the only reported case of a student being allotted an overseas centre. No similar complaints have come in from anyone else.
The NEET UG 2026 re-exam runs on June 21, offline, from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. It's being held across 551 cities in India and 14 international cities, for over 22.79 lakh candidates.
Whatever the investigation concludes, this incident puts two things in sharp focus. First, portal security — login credentials need to be protected, and any suspicious activity should be flagged immediately. Second, timing. Downloading an admit card and not checking the details, then raising an alarm the day before the exam, leaves almost no room for resolution. Check early. Report early. Don't wait for the media to be the first call.
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