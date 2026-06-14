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Re-NEET admit card 2026 released; Here's what you need to check first

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Re-NEET exam 2026 at the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 11:59 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 08:33 PM IST
Re-NEET admit card 2026 released; Here's what you need to check first

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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