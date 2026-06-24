/NEET answer key 2026 expected today? Check how to download, raise objections

NEET answer key 2026: The NEET answer key 2026 is expected to be released soon on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release official NEET UG re-exam answer key codes 50, 60, 70 and 80 in a single PDF file.
The release of the answer key will help students to calculate their approximate score and raise objections, if any.
Based on previous trends followed by NTA, the provisional answer key is expected to be released between June 24 and June 30, 2026.
After releasing the NEET provisional answer key, NTA will open the objection window to raise objections, during which candidates will be able to challenge the answers.
After this, the exam conducting body will release the NEET result 2026 along with the final answer key.
Students can calculate their scores using the official NEET 2026 marking pattern: add 4 marks for every correct answer and deduct 1 mark for every incorrect response.
It should be noted that no marks are added or deducted for unattempted questions.
If candidates spot a discrepancy, do not ignore it every question challenged and upheld can change your rank significantly.
Candidates must note that this fee is non-refundable even if your objection is upheld.
The NEET OMR sheet 2026 PDF and answer key objection link will be released on the official portal alongside the answer key.
Students are strongly advised to cross-check their OMR sheet against the answer key before filing any objection, to ensure their challenge is backed by valid evidence.
The NEET UG 2026 re-exam was held at 5,440 centres in 551 cities across the country. The NEET question paper had 180 questions for a total of 720 marks. Students who appeared described the paper as moderate in difficulty overall.
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