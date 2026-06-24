Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /NEET answer key 2026 expected today? Check how to download, raise objections

NEET answer key 2026 expected today? Check how to download, raise objections

NEET answer key 2026: The National Testing Agency will release the NEET answer key 2026 soon on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 04:34 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
NEET answer key 2026 expected today? Check how to download, raise objections

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
NEET answer key 2026 expected today? Check how to download, raise objections
neet answer key 20269 min ago
2
mobility18 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 202618 min ago
4
Auto news25 min ago
5
Best IVF Doctor in Noida29 min ago