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NEET aspirant dies in Kota apartment; Eighth coaching student death this year

The student, identified as Khooshbu Patel, was preparing for the medical entrance examination for the second time. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 03:38 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 03:43 PM IST
NEET aspirant dies in Kota apartment; Eighth coaching student death this year
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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NEET aspirant dies in Kota apartment; Eighth coaching student death this year
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