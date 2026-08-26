/NEET aspirant dies in Kota apartment; Eighth coaching student death this year

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh was found dead at her rented apartment in Kota on Wednesday, in what police suspect was a case of suicide.
The death takes the toll of coaching-student suicides in the city to eight since the start of the year.
The student, identified as Khooshbu Patel, was preparing for the medical entrance examination for the second time.
She was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan at her flat in Landmark City, within the Kunhadi police station area, after her younger sister also studying at a coaching institute in Kota returned home from class on Tuesday night.
According to Circle Inspector Devesh Bhardwaj, Khooshbu had reportedly been under stress after scoring around 450 marks in her previous NEET-UG attempt and was gearing up for a second try at the exam.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar said no suicide note was recovered from the scene, and the precise circumstances behind her death are still being established.
A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by her grandfather, Deshraj Patel.
A post-mortem examination was conducted on Wednesday, following which the body was released to the family. Investigators say the inquiry is ongoing.
Officials also noted that the ceiling fan in the apartment did not have an anti-hanging device fitted a safety measure that is mandatory in hostel rooms under guidelines issued by the Kota hostel association, though enforcement in private rental apartments appears inconsistent.
Kota, widely known as India's coaching hub for competitive medical and engineering entrance exams, has seen a recurring pattern of student suicides in recent years, drawing repeated scrutiny of the pressure-cooker environment created by high-stakes preparation, parental expectations, and intense competition.
This is the eighth such case reported in the city since January this year.
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