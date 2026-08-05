/NEET computer-based exam proposal: What changes for students if the plan gets the green signal

The Centre has told the Supreme Court that shifting the NEET-UG exam to computer-based testing is under active consideration, with a phased transition, starting with a two-stage model similar to JEE, and is being examined by stakeholders.
However, the government has made clear that no final call has been taken yet, and any decision will only come after the High-Level Task Force submits its recommendations and stakeholders, including candidates, are consulted with adequate advance notice.
The submission was made in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court in response to petitions seeking structural reforms in how the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts exams.
The affidavit follows the Court's May 29, 2026 order, which had directed the Centre to spell out how NEET's conduct would be institutionalised so that past lapses aren't repeated.
The affidavit notes that while several other national-level exams run by the NTA have already moved to computer-based mode, NEET remains the only major exam still held in pen-and-paper format, largely because of its massive scale and the need to keep it accessible to candidates across the country.
In its submission, the government pointed to two major steps taken so far:
A tougher anti-malpractice law: The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026 has been enacted, strengthening the 2024 law that criminalises paper leaks, impersonation, and tampering with computer networks.
The amendment brings in stricter punishments and provisions for fast-track courts.
A high-powered task force: A committee has been set up under Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys and former UIDAI chairperson, to review and guide end-to-end reforms in how NEET is conducted.
Its members include former ISRO chairman S Somanath, former IB director Tapan Deka, IIT Madras director V Kamakoti, former Union education secretary Anita Karwal, and former Bihar chief secretary Amit Lal Meena.
The task force has been asked to submit its recommendations within three months.
The Centre has also detailed the security architecture now built around the exam, under a high-level committee headed by former ISRO chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan. While the full standard operating procedure remains confidential, the broad framework includes:
The government has been categorical that no timeline has been fixed for a shift to computer-based testing.
Any transition, it said, will depend on the task force's recommendations and will only be rolled out after consulting stakeholders and giving candidates sufficient advance notice, meaning students appearing for NEET in the near term are unlikely to see an immediate change in exam format.
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