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NEET computer-based exam proposal: What changes for students if the plan gets the green signal

The Centre has also detailed the security architecture now built around the exam, under a high-level committee headed by former ISRO chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 11:42 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
NEET computer-based exam proposal: What changes for students if the plan gets the green signal

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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