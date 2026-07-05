/NEET Counselling 2026: List of documents required for MCC and State Counselling

NEET Counselling 2026: As per the latest update, the National Testing Agency is going to release the NEET result 2026 by 20 July.
The counselling timeline is already compressed due to the earlier paper-leak-related delay; as a result, candidates are likely to have a narrower window between result declaration and the first reporting deadline.
Getting documents in order in advance rather than scrambling after the result is likely to matter more this time due to paper leak.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, Deemed Universities, Central Universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC, AFMC, and other participating institutions.
State counselling authorities separately conduct admissions for 85% state quota seats. While the exact document list may vary slightly across states and colleges, most of the required certificates remain the same.
Institute reporting is the only offline stage in the entire counselling process, and it requires the candidate to be physically present proxy reporting isn't accepted anywhere.
Candidates should carry originals plus at least 2–3 self-attested photocopy sets of every document. Certificates already submitted or deposited at another institution are not accepted, so if a candidate is upgrading from one college to another across rounds, original documents need to be collected back first.
Candidates must note that the: name, date of birth, and other details on every document must match exactly across the NEET application, ID proof, and academic certificates.
Even a minor spelling difference can hold up verification on reporting day.
Candidates must note that the exact requirements may differ among participating institutions.
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