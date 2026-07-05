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NEET Counselling 2026: List of documents required for MCC and State Counselling

NEET Counselling 2026: The counselling timeline is already compressed due to the earlier paper-leak-related delay; as a result, candidates are likely to have a narrower window between result declaration and the first reporting deadline. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 12:25 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 12:25 PM IST
NEET Counselling 2026: List of documents required for MCC and State Counselling

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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