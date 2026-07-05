/NEET Counselling 2026: MCC vs State quota, 4 rounds and 7 mistakes that cost aspirants a seat I Explained

NEET Counselling 2026: Clearing NEET UG is only half the battle. The other half is the one that actually decides which college a student walks into: counselling.
Every year, thousands of candidates with a qualifying rank end up without a seat simply because they misunderstood how the counselling system works.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is currently reviewing close to 10,000 objections raised against the provisional answer key, and the Re-NEET UG 2026 result is expected to be declared on or before 20 July 2026.
NTA has indicated that despite this delay, it intends to keep the MBBS academic session on schedule, which means counselling is expected to begin very soon after the result likely within days, not weeks, going by early estimates that place Round 1 registration around 21 July 2026 (tentative).
The first thing that trips up first-time candidates is assuming NEET counselling is one single process. It isn't. It runs on two parallel tracks that operate at the same time:
1. MCC Counselling (All India Quota / Central Pool) The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), functioning under the Directorate General of Health Services, conducts counselling for:
2. State Counselling (85% State Quota) Each state runs its own counselling authority for state quota seats, which are largely reserved for domicile candidates of that state.
Rules, number of rounds, registration fees, and even reservation percentages vary from state to state, so candidates need to check their specific state's counselling brochure rather than assuming the MCC process applies uniformly.
Candidates are allowed and generally advised to register for both MCC and state counselling simultaneously. If a seat is allotted in both, the candidate chooses one.
Regardless of which track a candidate is on, counselling typically unfolds across four rounds. Each round follows the same basic structure: registration, choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment, and reporting.
Round 1: Register, check the seat matrix, fill preferences, lock choices. Locking is final — no edits after. This is usually a "free exit" round: candidates who get a seat but aren't happy with it can skip reporting without major penalty and wait for the next round.
Round 2: For two groups: candidates with no seat yet, and candidates looking to upgrade. Fresh registrations are usually allowed. Seats freed up by no-shows from Round 1 come into play here.
Round 3 (Mop-Up Round): Targets seats still vacant after two rounds. AIQ mop-up is centrally run by MCC. State rules vary — some allow fresh registration, some don't. Unfilled AIQ seats often revert to states here, adding to their pool.
Round 4 (Stray Vacancy Round): The last shot at remaining seats. No registration or choice-filling — the allotment result is released directly. Many states relax participation rules to avoid vacancies. Joining here is compulsory once allotted: resignation isn't allowed, and skipping the reporting deadline means forfeiting the security deposit and disqualification for that year.
Some years also see a fifth or "special stray" round for leftover BDS or B.Sc Nursing seats, depending on how many vacancies remain after the standard four rounds.
Institute reporting is the only stage conducted offline, and it requires the candidate to be physically present proxy reporting is not allowed anywhere in the system. Documents typically required, in original plus photocopies, include:
Fees are also paid at the time of reporting, and colleges conduct a basic medical fitness check before confirming admission.
1. Filling too few choices. The single biggest reason decent ranks end up with "no allotment." There's usually no cap fill every college and course you'd genuinely accept, not just your top few.
2. Not registering for both tracks. A good rank doesn't guarantee an AIQ seat. Register for MCC and state counselling both (separate fees each) to keep options open.
3. Missing the locking deadline. Unlocked choices don't get considered. Since edits are impossible post-lock, prepare your preference list before the window opens don't rush it.
4. Ignoring the reporting window. A seat isn't secured until you report in person by the deadline. No exceptions for last-minute travel or document issues.
5. Misreading "open" and "closed" categories. Private college seats split across state quota, management quota, and NRI quota, each with different cutoffs. Compare your rank against the right quota, not the overall college cutoff.
6. Assuming resignation is always possible. Rules have tightened no resigning after joining post-Round 3, and stray round joining is compulsory once allotted.
7. Not tracking category-specific reservation rules. SC (15%), ST (7.5%), OBC-NCL (27%), EWS (10%), and PwBD (5% horizontal) apply differently across MCC and state pools. Applying under the wrong category window costs valid options.
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