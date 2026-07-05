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NEET Counselling 2026: MCC vs State quota, 4 rounds and 7 mistakes that cost aspirants a seat I Explained

NEET Counselling 2026: As per the latest notification by NTA, candidates can expect the NEET result 2026 before July 20. Once the result is declared, the Medical Counselling Committee will start the counselling process for the candidates in various rounds.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 11:53 AM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 11:53 AM IST
NEET Counselling 2026: MCC vs State quota, 4 rounds and 7 mistakes that cost aspirants a seat I Explained

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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