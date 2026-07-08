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NEET dispute and coaching stress to be examined in SC panel's final suicide report

The panel submitted its interim report on June 8, in which it argued that student suicides in India cannot be understood only as a mental health issue.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 02:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 02:38 PM IST
NEET dispute and coaching stress to be examined in SC panel's final suicide report

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NEET dispute and coaching stress to be examined in SC panel's final suicide report
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