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NEET final answer key 2026 anytime soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Here's how to check NEET scorecard

NEET final answer key 2026: Along with the NEET final answer key 2026, it is expected that the NEET result 2026 will also be declared on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 04:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 04:39 PM IST
NEET final answer key 2026 anytime soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Here's how to check NEET scorecard

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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