NEET final answer key 2026: The National Testing Agency is going to release the NEET final answer key 2026 and the NEET result 2026 soon on its official website neet.nta.nic.in.
Along with the NEET final answer key 2026, it is expected that the NEET result 2026 will also be declared by July 20, 2026.
Till then, candidates are advised to keep their login details like application number and password ready in order to avoid last minute rush.
NTA had already published the NEET provisional answer key 2026 earlier, along with question papers and each candidate's recorded responses, giving aspirants a chance to flag anything they disagreed with.
As per the official notification released by the NTA, candidates can expect NEET final answer key 2026 and NEET result 2026 by July 20, 2026.
Candidates should keep an eye on just one link:
Candidates are advised to be aware of fake websites to check their results.
Once the NEET answer key is live, candidates are advised to follow the instructions give below:
Students must know that the NEET final answer key 2026 isn't the end goal it's the step right before results. NTA will calculate the NEET UG 2026 result using this revised key, factoring in every objection it accepted.
Once the NEET result 2026 is out, candidates will need their application number, date of birth and security PIN to log in and view their scorecard.
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