NEET MDS 2025 Admit Card To Be Released On this Date At natboard.edu.in- Check Details Here

NEET MDS 2025 Admit Card: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025 admit card on 15th April, 2025, Tuesday. Candidates who have registered to appear for the NEET MDS examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, i.e. natboard.edu.in after the release.

NEET MDS is conducted for students to take admission into the MDS courses in the Dental colleges across India. Around half of All India Quota (AIQ) seats, along with state quota seats in government and private colleges and Armed Forces Medical Services seats are filled with NEET MDS scores, Except AIIMS News Delhi. The NEET MDS 2025 will take place on 19th April, 2025, Saturday.

NEET MDS 2025 Admit Card: How to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1- Go to the official NEET MDS website- natboard.edu.in.

Step 2- You will see the “NEET MDS 2025 Admit Card” link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new window will appear on the screen to log in.

Step 4- Enter the required details like your user ID and password and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your NEET MDS 2025 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your details properly and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your admit card and keep it safe for the day of the examination.

NEET MDS 2025 Admit Card: Exam Pattern

The NEET MDS 2025 examination will be conducted in two sections. First section, that is Section A will consist of 100 questions that need to be completed in 75 minutes and section B will have 140 questions and will be given 105 minutes to complete it. After the given mixed time, candidates will not be able to change their answers of any section. NBEMS in their official notice said that “In case of any difficulties you may contact the helpdesk through phone no ‪+91-7996165333‬ from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM on all days or raise a query from helpdesk tab which can be accessed after applicant login.”