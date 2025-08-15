NEET MDS 2025: NBEMS Released Revised Cut-Off Scores Following Health Ministry Orders- Check Details

NEET MDS 2025 Revised Cut Off List Released: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially changed the cut-off marks for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025 after the orders of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The health ministry has ordered to reduce the cut off by 19.863 percentile in the minimum qualifying percentages for all the categories like General, ST, ST, OBC or UR-PwBD. The results for the NEET MDS 2025 were previously released on 15th May, 2024 but then on 10th August, 2025 the health ministry released the letter, No. V. 12025/84/2024-DE in which they asked the NBEMS to reduce the percentile in accordance with the Dental Council of India's MDS Regulations 2017 and Master of Dental Surgery Course Regulations, 2018. The board has also mentioned very clearly that there will be no change in the rank list for the NEET MDS along with the results.

Also Read: SSC SI Paper 2 Answer Key 2024 OUT At ssc.gov.in, Download Before August 29- Check Direct Link Here

NEET MDS 2025 Revised Cut Off List Released: Category Wise Previous And Revised Percentile

General (UR/EWS): Earlier Qualifying Percentile 50, Earlier Cut-Off Score 261, Revised Qualifying Percentile 30.137, Revised Cut-Off Score 197

General-PwBD: Earlier Qualifying Percentile 45, Earlier Cut-Off Score 244, Revised Qualifying Percentile 25.137, Revised Cut-Off Score 182

SC/ST/OBC (including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC): Earlier Qualifying Percentile 40, Earlier Cut-Off Score 227, Revised Qualifying Percentile 20.137, Revised Cut-Off Score 168

Also Read: SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 To Be Out Soon At sbi.co.in- How And Where To Check

NEET MDS 2025 Revised Cut Off List Released: Important Instructions

Candidates must know that if they are now eligible according to the revised percentile and now they meet the cut offs then they must get prepared for the counselling process and participate in the counselling rounds according to the Dental Council of India’s schedule and guidelines. All the candidates are also advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.