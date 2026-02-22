NEET MDS 2026 application form expected to be released soon: Check key details here

NEET MDS 2026: The NEET MDS 2026 application form is expected to be released shortly by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). This exam is the gateway for admission to Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) programs in government and private dental colleges across India.

Candidates who are planning to appear for the exam can complete the registration and application process online through the official NBE website: nbe.edu.in. Before filling out the application form, aspirants are advised to keep all necessary documents, such as educational certificates, photographs, and a signature, ready before applying. As per the official, the NEET MDS 2026 exam date has been released, which will be conducted on May 2, 2026.

Also, candidates are advised to regularly check out the official portal for updates regarding important dates, eligibility criteria, and fee details.

NEET MDS 2026: Eligibility criteria

To apply for NEET MDS 2026, candidates must meet the following eligibility requirements. It is advisable to ensure that they meet all eligibility criteria before filling out the application form to avoid rejection.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from a recognized dental college in India.

The BDS degree must be recognized by the Dental Council of India (DCI).

Internship Completion:

Candidates should have completed or are expected to complete their compulsory one-year internship on or before the date specified by NBE.

Minimum Marks:

Candidates must have secured a minimum of 50% marks in BDS for the general category, 40% for OBC/SC/ST, and 45% for PwD candidates, as per DCI norms.

Nationality:

Indian citizens, Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), and foreign nationals are eligible to apply, provided they fulfill the BDS qualification requirements.

Age Limit:

There is no upper age limit for NEET MDS candidates.

NEET MDS 2026: How to apply

Once released, candidates will be able to fill out the NEET MDS 2026 application form online through the NBE portal. To fill out the form, candidates need to follow the steps given below.