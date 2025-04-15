NEET MDS Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Today At natboard.edu.in- Steps To Download Hall Tickets Here

NEET MDS Admit Card 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET MDS 2025 admit card on April 15, 2025, as per the official schedule. Candidates who registered under the revised eligibility criteria can download their admit cards from the official website, natboard.edu.in. The NEET MDS 2025 exam will be held on April 19 in computer-based mode, and the result is expected on May 19. NEET MDS is the only entrance test for admission to Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses in India. It is used for admissions under the 50 percent All India Quota (AIQ), state quota seats in both government and private dental colleges, and Armed Forces Medical Services institutions. The exam also serves as a screening test for BDS and MDS candidates applying for Short Service Commission in the Army Dental Corps. The only exception is AIIMS New Delhi, which conducts its own admission process.

NEET MDS Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link that says “NEET MDS 2025 Admit Card.”

Step 3: Log in with your user ID and password.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout to carry on exam day.

NEET MDS 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from a recognised institution. The college should be registered with the State Dental Council, and applicants must have either provisional or permanent registration. They should also complete a one-year compulsory rotating internship at a recognised dental college between April 1 and June 30, 2025.

The exam will consist of 240 multiple-choice questions, each with four answer options. It will be conducted only in English. Candidates must choose the correct or most appropriate answer from the given options. Marks will be deducted for incorrect answers, but there will be no negative marking for questions left unanswered.