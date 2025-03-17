NEET MDS Application Correction Window 2025 Closes Today At natboard.edu.in- Check Steps To Edit Here

NEET MDS 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the correction window for NEET MDS 2025 applications. Candidates who have already submitted their forms can log in to the official website, natboard.edu.in, to make necessary changes until March 17. The NEET MDS 2025 exam is set to be held on April 19 in a single session from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – MDS for admission to MDS courses can edit their application form on the official website, natboard.edu.in. Candidates can modify any details or upload documents, except for Name, Nationality, Email, Mobile Number, and Test City. Edits can be made multiple times before the window closes, with the last submitted details being saved in the records.

According to the information bulletin, new applications cannot be submitted, and payments cannot be made during the edit window. However, if there is any balance fee due due to a change in candidate category or PwD status, it can be paid during this period. The final correction window will be available from March 27 to March 31, 2025. The NEET MDS 2025 admit card will be released on April 15, and the exam is scheduled for April 19, 2025.

NEET MDS 2025: Steps to make changes here

Go to the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Click on the NEET MDS 2025 application link on the homepage.

Enter your login details on the new page that opens.

Click submit to access your application form.

Review the form and make the necessary changes.

If required, pay the fee and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy for future reference.

The NEET MDS 2025 exam will consist of 240 multiple-choice questions, each with four answer options. Candidates must choose the correct, best, or most appropriate response for each question. The exam will be conducted in English only. For every incorrect answer, a 25% negative marking will be applied, while no marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.