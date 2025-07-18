NEET MDS Counselling 2025: Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result OUT At mcc.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

NEET MDS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially released the result of provisional seat allotment result for the Round 2 of the NEET MDS 2025 Counselling. All the candidates who have participated in the round 2 counselling can now check their provisional result through the official website, i.e. mcc.nic.in.

To access their result, candidates will need to enter their roll number and password on the official portal. It is important to understand that the seat allotted at this stage is provisional and not the final allotment. This means it is subject to change based on further verification and documentation. If any candidate finds an error or discrepancy in their result or seat allotment, they are advised to report it at the earliest. Concerns must be sent via email to mccresultquery@gmail.com by 19th July 2025 for necessary action and corrections by the authorities.

NEET MDS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the section of ‘MDS Medical Counselling’ then find the link of ‘Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result- NEET MDS 2025’ under that section and click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials like your roll number and Password and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission and logging in, your provisional result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the information carefully then download the result for future reference.

All candidates are strongly encouraged to regularly visit the official website for timely updates and important announcements related to the counselling process.