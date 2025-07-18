Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2933883https://zeenews.india.com/education/neet-mds-counselling-2025-round-2-provisional-seat-allotment-result-out-at-mcc-nic-in-check-direct-link-hereneet-mds-counselling-2025-round-2-provisional-seat-allotment-result-out-at-mcc-nic-in-check-direct-link-here-2933883.html
NewsEducation
NEET MDS COUNSELLING 2025

NEET MDS Counselling 2025: Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result OUT At mcc.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

MCC has officially released the result of provisional seat allotment result for the Round 2 of the NEET MDS 2025 Counselling at mcc.nic.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 09:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NEET MDS Counselling 2025: Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result OUT At mcc.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here NEET MDS Counselling 2025

NEET MDS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially released the result of provisional seat allotment result for the Round 2 of the NEET MDS 2025 Counselling. All the candidates who have participated in the round 2 counselling can now check their provisional result through the official website, i.e. mcc.nic.in.

To access their result, candidates will need to enter their roll number and password on the official portal. It is important to understand that the seat allotted at this stage is provisional and not the final allotment. This means it is subject to change based on further verification and documentation. If any candidate finds an error or discrepancy in their result or seat allotment, they are advised to report it at the earliest. Concerns must be sent via email to mccresultquery@gmail.com by 19th July 2025 for necessary action and corrections by the authorities.

NEET MDS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to Download 

Step 1: Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the section of ‘MDS Medical Counselling’ then find the link of ‘Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result- NEET MDS 2025’ under that section and click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials like your roll number and Password and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission and logging in, your provisional result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the information carefully then download the result for future reference.

NEET MDS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025; Direct Link to Download the Provisional Allotment Result

NEET MDS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025; Direct Link to Download the Official Notice

All candidates are strongly encouraged to regularly visit the official website for timely updates and important announcements related to the counselling process.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK