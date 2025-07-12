NEET MDS Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Begins Today At mcc.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

NEET MDS Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the Round 2 counselling process for NEET MDS 2025 from July 12, 2025. Candidates interested in registering for MDS admissions can do so by visiting the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in. The registration window for Round 2 will remain open until July 15, 2025. The choice filling process will begin on July 13 and continue until July 16, 2025. Candidates will be able to lock their choices between July 15 and July 16, 2025. Seat allotment processing will take place on July 16 and July 17, and the result of the seat allotment will be declared on July 18, 2025.

Candidates who are allotted seats must report to their respective institutes between July 19 and July 27, 2025. After this, the verification of data for candidates who have joined will be conducted by the institutes, and the verified data must be shared with MCC from July 28 to July 30, 2025.

NEET MDS Counselling 2025: Who can register?

Candidates eligible to register for MCC NEET MDS Counselling Round 2 include those who did not register during Round 1, as well as those who were allotted a seat in Round 1 but either chose to resign or did not join the allotted institute. However, candidates who have already joined the college allotted to them in Round 1 are not allowed to register again for Round 2.

NEET MDS Counselling 2025: Steps to register here

Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link for NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration. A new page will appear where candidates need to complete the registration process. After registering, log in using your credentials. Fill out the application form and pay the required application fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Take a printout of the submitted form for future reference.

After completing the registration for NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 2, candidates must fill in and prioritise their preferred courses and colleges between July 13 and July 16. The choice-locking process will close at 9:00 AM on July 16, and no changes can be made after that. Once the choices are locked, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the seat allotment process from July 16 to 17. The result for Round 2 seat allotment will be announced on July 18.