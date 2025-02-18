NEET MDS Registration 2025 Begins Today At natboard.edu.in- Check Eligibility, Application Fee And Other Details Here

NEET MDS Registration 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will start the registration for NEET MDS 2025 on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website, natboard.edu.in. The registration link will be available after 3 PM, and the last date to apply is March 10, 2025, until 11:55 PM. Candidates will be able to correct their application details from March 14 to March 17, 2025. Candidates will be notified if there are issues with their uploaded images (photo, signature, or thumb impression). They can fix these errors during the final edit window from March 27 to March 31, 2025. The NEET MDS 2025 exam will take place on April 19, 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM. The results are expected to be announced by May 19, 2025.

NEET MDS Registration 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the Master in Dental Surgery (MDS) course, candidates must have a recognized Bachelor in Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from an Indian university or institute. They must also be registered with the State Dental Council and have either provisional or permanent registration. Additionally, they should have completed a one-year compulsory rotatory internship at an approved dental college. Candidates currently completing their 12-month internship after their final BDS exam (or a foreign dental degree recognized by the Indian government or DCI) can appear for the NEET MDS 2025 exam if they are expected to finish their internship by March 31, 2025. However, they will only be eligible for admission if they complete their internship and obtain provisional or permanent registration by this date. If not, they must provide a certificate from their institution confirming the expected completion. The internship start and end dates mentioned by candidates will be considered final. They must present the original internship completion certificate during counseling. Candidates who do not meet the eligibility criteria at any stage will not be allowed to take the exam or participate in counseling. Those who complete their internship after March 31, 2025, or hold unrecognized qualifications, will have their applications rejected.

NEET MDS Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Visit the official NBE website at natboard.edu.in.

Create an online profile by setting up a user ID and password. This will allow you to log in and complete the NEET-MDS 2025 registration.

Click on the ‘Go to Application’ link and enter your personal and academic details.

Upload the necessary documents and images (such as your photo, signature, etc.), then submit the application.

Download and save the application form for future reference.

NEET MDS Registration 2025: Application Fee

Candidates must pay an online examination fee of Rs 3,500 for General, OBC, and EWS categories, while those from SC, ST, and PWD categories need to pay Rs 2,500.