NEET MDS Registration 2025 Reopens Today At natboard.edu.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

NEET MDS Registration 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will reopen the NEET MDS 2025 registration window on April 3, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-MDS 2025 can access the application link on the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

The registration window is being reopened because the deadline for completing the required internship for NEET-MDS 2025 eligibility has been extended to June 30, 2025. Candidates can apply for NEET MDS 2025 until April 6, 2025. The edit window for corrections will be open on April 9, 2025. The NEET MDS 2025 exam is scheduled for April 19, 2025. It will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) with multiple-choice questions, following the prescribed exam pattern.

The NBEMS NEET MDS 2025 result is scheduled to be declared on May 19, 2025. NEET-MDS 2025 serves as the eligibility-cum-ranking exam for admissions to various MDS courses for the 2025 academic session.

NEET MDS Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the NBE portal at natboard.edu.in.

Create a user ID and password to log in.

Click on "Go to Application" and enter your personal and educational details.

Submit the required documents, including your photograph and signature.

Review your application, submit it, and download the final form for future reference.

The exam consists of 240 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each offering four answer options in English only. Candidates must choose the correct, best, or most appropriate answer from the given options. The total exam duration is 3 hours. For every incorrect answer, 25 percent of the marks will be deducted as negative marking. However, no marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.

NEET MDS Registration 2025: Application Fee

The examination fee is Rs 3500 for candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories, while SC, ST, and PWD candidates need to pay Rs 2500. The fee must be paid through the provided payment gateway using a Credit Card, Debit Card (issued by Indian banks), UPI, or other available payment options listed on the official website.