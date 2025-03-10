NEET MDS Registration Window 2025 Closes Today At natboard.edu.in- Here’s How To Apply

NEET MDS Registration Window 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the NEET MDS 2025 registration on Monday, March 10, 2025. Candidates who have not yet applied can complete their applications on the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in. As per the schedule, the NEET MDS admit card will be available on April 15, 2025. The NEET MDS 2025 exam will take place on April 19, 2025, in a single session as a computer-based test.

NEET MDS Registration: Application Fee

To apply, candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories must pay an examination fee of Rs 3,500, while SC, ST, and PWD candidates need to pay Rs 2,500. The fee can be paid through the provided payment gateway using a credit card, debit card (issued by Indian banks), UPI, or other available payment methods listed on the official website. NBEMS will open the edit window for applications with successful payments from March 14 to March 17, 2025. A final edit window to correct incorrect or deficient images will be available from March 27 to March 31, 2025.

NEET MDS Registration Window 2025: Schedule

Application Form Submission: February 18, 2025 (from 3 PM) to March 10, 2025 (until 11:55 PM)

Edit Window for Successful Applications: March 14 to March 17, 2025

Final Edit Window for Image Corrections (Photo, Signature, Thumb Impression): March 27 to March 31, 2025

Admit Card Release: April 15, 2025

Examination Date: April 19, 2025

Result Declaration: By May 19, 2025

Internship Completion Deadline for Eligibility: March 31, 2025

NEET MDS Registration Window 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website: natboard.edu.in.

Click on the NEET MDS 2025 registration link on the homepage.

Enter your details to complete the registration process.

Log in to your account.

Fill out the application form and make the payment.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Print a copy for future reference.

The exam will consist of 240 multiple-choice questions, each with four answer options in English. Candidates must choose the correct, best, or most appropriate answer from the given options. For every incorrect answer, 25% of the marks will be deducted. No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.