NEET MDS Result 2025 Declared At nbe.edu.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NEET MDS Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the NEET MDS 2025 results today, May 15. Candidates who took the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) entrance exam can now view their results at the official website — natboard.edu.in. To check the NEET MDS 2025 result, candidates must enter their roll number and application ID. Along with the results, NBEMS has also published the NEET MDS 2025 scorecards and cut-off marks. The entrance exam was held on April 19, 2025. A direct link to the results and other key details is available on the official website.

NEET MDS Result 2025: Eligibility

To be eligible for NEET MDS, candidates must hold a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree and have completed their mandatory internship. The exam is conducted in a computer-based format and assesses candidates on topics covered during their BDS studies. Held once a year, NEET MDS is the primary entrance exam for admission to MDS programs offered by government, private, and deemed universities across India.

NEET MDS 2025: Cut-off marks

Category Minimum Qualifying Criteria Cut-off Score (Out of 960) General 50th percentile 261 EWS (Economically Weaker Section) 50th percentile 261 General PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disability) 45th percentile 244 OBC 40th percentile 227 SC/ST (including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th percentile 227

NEET MDS Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official NBEMS website — natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘NEET MDS’ section.

Step 3: Find and select the link for NEET MDS 2025 Results.

Step 4: You will be taken to the result login page.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and application ID to access your result.

Step 6: Download your NEET MDS 2025 scorecard in PDF format.

Step 7: Print and save a copy of the scorecard for future use.

NEET MDS (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery) is a national-level entrance examination organized by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) in India. It is a mandatory test for dental graduates seeking admission to postgraduate MDS courses in dental colleges across the country.