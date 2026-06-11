NEET MDS scorecard 2026 out at natboard.edu.in; Check steps to download here

NEET MDS Scorecard 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET MDS 2026 scorecards on its official website at natboard.edu.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) can now download their individual scorecards by logging in to the NBEMS portal.

Also Read: Re-NEET admit card 2026 to be out soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Check steps to download

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The NEET MDS scorecard 2026 will contain important information such as the candidate's score, rank, percentile, and qualifying status.

The NEET MDS 2026 result was declared on June 2, while the scorecards were made available today through the candidate login window.

Official website to check NEET MDS scorecard 2026

Candidates can download their NEET MDS 2026 scorecards through the official NBEMS portal:

natboard.edu.in

nbe.edu.in

How to download NEET MDS scorecard 2026

As the NEET MDS scorecard 2026 is released, candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecards:

Visit the official NBEMS website.

Click on the NEET MDS 2026 scorecard download link.

Log in using your User ID and Password.

The scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it.

Details mentioned on NEET MDS 2026 scorecard

The scorecard is expected to contain the following details:

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Application ID

NEET MDS 2026 Score

All India Rank (AIR)

Category Rank (if applicable)

Percentile Score

Qualifying Status

Category of Candidate

Candidates should immediately contact NBEMS in case of any discrepancy in the information provided.

Following the release of scorecards, qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling process for admission to MDS courses offered by dental colleges across the country.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce the counselling schedule soon.

Candidates should regularly visit the official websites for the latest updates regarding seat allotment, choice filling, and admission procedures.