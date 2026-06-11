Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3054626https://zeenews.india.com/education/neet-mds-scorecard-2026-out-at-natboard-edu-in-check-steps-to-download-here-3054626.html
NewsEducationNEET MDS scorecard 2026 out at natboard.edu.in; Check steps to download here
NEET MDS RESULT 2026

NEET MDS scorecard 2026 out at natboard.edu.in; Check steps to download here

NEET MDS Scorecard 2026: Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) can now download their individual scorecards by logging in to the NBEMS portal. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2026, 05:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NEET MDS scorecard 2026 out at natboard.edu.in; Check steps to download here

NEET MDS Scorecard 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET MDS 2026 scorecards on its official website at natboard.edu.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) can now download their individual scorecards by logging in to the NBEMS portal. 

Also Read: Re-NEET admit card 2026 to be out soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Check steps to download

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The NEET MDS scorecard 2026 will contain important information such as the candidate's score, rank, percentile, and qualifying status.

The NEET MDS 2026 result was declared on June 2, while the scorecards were made available today through the candidate login window.

Official website to check NEET MDS scorecard 2026

Candidates can download their NEET MDS 2026 scorecards through the official NBEMS portal:

  • natboard.edu.in
  • nbe.edu.in

How to download NEET MDS scorecard 2026

As the NEET MDS scorecard 2026 is released, candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecards:

  • Visit the official NBEMS website.
  • Click on the NEET MDS 2026 scorecard download link.
  • Log in using your User ID and Password.
  • The scorecard will appear on the screen.
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it.

Details mentioned on NEET MDS 2026 scorecard

The scorecard is expected to contain the following details:

  • Candidate's Name
  • Roll Number
  • Application ID
  • NEET MDS 2026 Score
  • All India Rank (AIR)
  • Category Rank (if applicable)
  • Percentile Score
  • Qualifying Status
  • Category of Candidate

Candidates should immediately contact NBEMS in case of any discrepancy in the information provided.

Following the release of scorecards, qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling process for admission to MDS courses offered by dental colleges across the country. 

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce the counselling schedule soon.

Candidates should regularly visit the official websites for the latest updates regarding seat allotment, choice filling, and admission procedures.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Iran tensions
US-Iran tensions explode: When Trump’s ‘attack hard’ meets Tehran's defiance
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal government restores deferred salaries of Ministers, MLAs, Speaker
Delhi district court
District Court seeks Judge's comments, stays proceedings in case
ICC men’s player of the month
ICC men’s player of the month: Airee, Taijul and Rahim nominated for May award
India
Nepal clarifies: No ban on Indian mango imports, only phytosanitary measures e
Congress
Congress working to rebuild organisation for next LS polls: Gaurav Gogoi
FIFA World Cup 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026: How the 48-team format works? Here's all you need to know
US President Donald Trump
Crypto & billion-dollar windfall: How Trump fooled investors to earn billions
Jammu and Kashmir
PoK vs J&K: How Islamabad turned PoK residents into second-class citizens
Jammu and Kashmir
J7K to get statehood soon? Farooq Abdullah’s big remark on Omar-Modi meeting