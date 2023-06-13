neet.nta.nic.in, NEET UG Result 2023: NTA NEET Result Declared At neet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

NEET UG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 today on the official website i.e neet.nta.nic.in. The official website for NEET UG 2023 is neet.nta.nic.in, where candidates can access the scorecards. More than 20.87 lakh students registered for the exam this year. On May 7, 4,097 centers in 499 Indian cities and 14 abroad hosted the NEET UG exam. On June 6, 34 centers in 11 cities conducted the exam.

All of India's highest scorers in NEET 2023 are Tamil Nadu's Prabhanjan J and Andhra Pradesh's Bora Varun Chakravarthi. They scored 720/720 (99.9991 percentile). 9,02,936 male applicants enrolled for the NEET 2023 exam; 8,81,967 of them turned up, and 4,90,374 passed.

NEET UG Result 2023: Steps to check scorecard here

Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on NEET result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further needed

NEET 2023 counselling will be held this year for 15% All India Quota seats in government medical and dental institutes across the nation by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). This year, 7 candidates were found utilising unethical exam practises, and they were dealt with in accordance with NTA guidelines.