topStoriesenglish2621284
NewsEducation
NEET UG 2023 RESULT

neet.nta.nic.in, NEET UG Result 2023: NTA NEET Result Declared At neet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

NEET UG Result 2023: NTA has announced NEET UG entrance test results on the official website, scroll down for direct link and step to check scorecard here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 09:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

neet.nta.nic.in, NEET UG Result 2023: NTA NEET Result Declared At neet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

NEET UG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 today on the official website i.e neet.nta.nic.in. The official website for NEET UG 2023 is neet.nta.nic.in, where candidates can access the scorecards. More than 20.87 lakh students registered for the exam this year. On May 7, 4,097 centers in 499 Indian cities and 14 abroad hosted the NEET UG exam. On June 6, 34 centers in 11 cities conducted the exam.

All of India's highest scorers in NEET 2023 are Tamil Nadu's Prabhanjan J and Andhra Pradesh's Bora Varun Chakravarthi. They scored 720/720 (99.9991 percentile). 9,02,936 male applicants enrolled for the NEET 2023 exam; 8,81,967 of them turned up, and 4,90,374 passed.

NEET UG Result 2023: Steps to check scorecard here

  • Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the results and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further needed

NEET UG Result 2023; direct link to check scores here

NEET 2023 counselling will be held this year for 15% All India Quota seats in government medical and dental institutes across the nation by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). This year, 7 candidates were found utilising unethical exam practises, and they were dealt with in accordance with NTA guidelines.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile