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NEET paper leak 2026: How a Latur coaching owner allegedly bought questions for Rs 5 Lakh

NEET paper leak: The CBI has found that 111 of 136 handwritten questions recovered from a Latur coaching centre owner's phone matched NTA's master question sets for NEET-UG 2026, adding fresh weight to the ongoing paper leak probe.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 11:09 AM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 11:09 AM IST
NEET paper leak 2026: How a Latur coaching owner allegedly bought questions for Rs 5 Lakh

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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