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NEET paper leak case: CBI files chargesheet against 14th accused

The latest development comes after the CBI filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak case on July 28.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 12:56 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 12:56 PM IST
NEET paper leak case: CBI files chargesheet against 14th accused
Image Credit: ians

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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