/NEET paper leak: Nandan Nilekani backs last-minute paper generation, CBT exams to prevent leaks

Nandan Nilekani, who heads the government's exam reforms task force, has proposed generating question papers at the last minute and moving towards computer-based testing (CBT) as ways to stop paper leaks like the one that cancelled NEET-UG this year.
Nilekani, the Infosys co-founder, was speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday, October 13. He suggested that exam authorities maintain a very large bank of questions and assemble the day's paper only at the last moment.
The thinking is that if no fixed paper exists in advance, there is nothing for a leak racket to steal or sell. "Question papers create an economic incentive for them to be sold," he said.
Nilekani also hinted at using artificial intelligence to generate these last-minute papers. He called for a shift towards computer-based testing across India. He also urged expanding computer-based testing centres beyond the current 1,50,000 locations across the country.
The panel was formed in response to the NEET-UG 2026 leak. The exam, held on May 3 for over 2.27 million aspirants, was cancelled on May 12 after investigators found significant overlaps between a pre-circulated guess paper and the actual question paper. The CBI took over the investigation, and several people were arrested, including insiders from the NTA.
The leak sparked nationwide student protests and led to the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, after which Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the task force under Nilekani. The government constituted it on July 28, 2026.
NEET-UG is the last major NTA exam still held on pen and paper. The NTA already conducts JEE-Main, CUET-UG and PG, and UGC-NET as computer-based tests.
The Centre has announced that NEET will be held in CBT mode from next year, and the Education Ministry is developing a national CBT infrastructure strategy for the transition. Officials say a final decision will come only after the Nilekani task force submits its report.
The Supreme Court is watching the process. It has said it will examine the task force's recommendations before deciding on pleas to hold NEET-UG in CBT mode. It has also cautioned that CBT alone will not remove the risk of paper leaks.
Experts agree that digital exams bring their own risks. CBT reduces theft of question papers, but it introduces server outages, connectivity problems and software glitches, and remote-access fraud has been documented in exams such as the 2021 JEE Main.
Last-minute generation also raises questions the task force will have to answer: how a huge question bank is built and protected, how papers of equal difficulty are ensured across candidates, and how an AI-assisted system would be audited.
The task force's recommendations are expected to clarify whether last-minute generation, AI-assisted paper setting and wider CBT will be adopted, and what safeguards will come with them. For the lakhs of students preparing for next year's NEET, the format and security of the exam may depend on that report.
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