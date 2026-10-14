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  • /NEET paper leak: Nandan Nilekani backs last-minute paper generation, CBT exams to prevent leaks

NEET paper leak: Nandan Nilekani backs last-minute paper generation, CBT exams to prevent leaks

The thinking is that if no fixed paper exists in advance, there is nothing for a leak racket to steal or sell. "Question papers create an economic incentive for them to be sold," he said.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 12:21 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 12:21 PM IST
NEET paper leak: Nandan Nilekani backs last-minute paper generation, CBT exams to prevent leaks

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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NEET paper leak: Nandan Nilekani backs last-minute paper generation, CBT exams to prevent leaks
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