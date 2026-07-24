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NEET paper leak row: ‘Govt ready for debate, don’t put conditions,’ says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the fifth consecutive day as Opposition MPs protested over the NEET paper leak issue, demanding the Education Minister’s resignation. The government, led by Kiren Rijiju, reiterated its readiness for discussion, while PM Modi assured strict action and a possible new law against paper leaks.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 02:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
NEET paper leak row: ‘Govt ready for debate, don’t put conditions,’ says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju
Image Credit: ANI

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