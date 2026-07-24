/NEET paper leak row: ‘Govt ready for debate, don’t put conditions,’ says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Commotion continued in the Lok Sabha on Friday as Opposition members rushed to the Well of the House despite repeated appeals from the Chair, prompting Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to emphasise that the government was ready for a discussion and not having it now would not send the right message to the nation before the House was eventually adjourned till 11 am on Monday.
Addressing the House amid the protests, Rijiju said, "I have requested KC Venugopal ji once again today, when we are all of the opinion that there should be a discussion on NEET. The PM has assured the nation. Sonam Wangchuk has broken his hunger strike and demanded a discussion. If we do not hold a discussion, it will not send the right message to the country."
Rijiju further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured of strict legislation, which will be discussed in the cabinet meeting today.
"PM Modi has assured that strict law would come on exam paper leak. We have a cabinet meeting at 1 PM, where we will also decide the strict law."
He then turned his appeal directly to the Leader of the Opposition, saying, "I appeal to Rahul Gandhi to explain that to your MPs. I do not understand why we can't have a good discussion on this on the 5th day of Parliament. Don't put forward a condition," referring to the opposition MPs demanding that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign.
Despite Rijiju's appeal, Opposition MPs moved into the Well of the House, continuing their protest over the NEET-UG paper leak issue. Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, repeatedly appealed to the protesting members to let the House proceed and return to their seats, telling the House that the government had relayed that it was ready for a discussion.
With the disruption showing no signs of slowing, Pal renewed his appeal to the Opposition before adjourning proceedings till 11 am on Monday as slogans of 'Istifa' took over the House.
This marked the fifth consecutive day that proceedings in the Lok Sabha have been hit by the paper leak row, with the Opposition continuing to insist that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign, even as the government has repeatedly said that they are ready for a discussion.
This comes after PM Modi on Thursday promised that "more strict" action would3 be taken against paper leaks as the CJP-led protests continue over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination.
In a self-recorded video shared on X, the Prime Minister announced that the Union Cabinet will take up a draft Bill providing for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders. He said, "I have issued directions to departments to set up Fast-Track Courts"
The Opposition has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak issue in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, with the controversy triggering protests inside and outside the House. Along with the video, the Prime Minister wrote, "More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow's Cabinet!"
Ahead of the proceedings, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video message regarding assurances to students amid ongoing exam-related protests, demanding that the Prime Minister address the issue on the floor of the Parliament.
The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha questioned the Prime Minister's choice to release a video statement instead of engaging in a formal discussion in the House.
"He should speak in the Parliament; only then will we understand his authentic words. When he comes, let him give a statement. Instead of speaking at 12 midnight, if he comes to the Parliament during the day and says what he wants to say, then we will see," Kharge said.
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