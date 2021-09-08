हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NEET PG 2021

NEET PG 2021 admit card released, check how to download at nbe.edu.in

NEET PG 2021 exam will be conducted on September 11 in online mode. 

NEET PG 2021 admit card released, check how to download at nbe.edu.in
Representational image

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Wednesday (September 8) released NEET PG 2021 admit card. Candidates can download the admit card from the official websites nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in. 

It is mandatory to carry admit card to the NEET PG exam centre for identification purposes. NEET PG 2021 exam will be conducted on September 11 in online mode. 

Check steps below to download NEET PG 2021 admit card:

1. Visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in

2. Click on NEET PG 2021

3. Log in using user ID and password generated at the time of registration

4. NEET PG admit card will appear

5. Check the details and download the admit card

6. Take a printout of the admit card

It is to be noted that NEET Admit card will not be sent to the candidates by Post/ Email. NEET will take place for admission to Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), and PG Diploma seats under various Universities/ Institutions in the country. 

On Tuesday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had released the admit cards for NEET-UG 2021 examination. The NEET-UG 2021 exam will be held on September 12 in pen and paper mode. The exam will be conducted at different centres located across 202 cities on September 12 from 2 PM to 5 PM. 

