NEET PG 2023 Answer Key To Be OUT Soon At natboard.edu.in- Know How To Check

NEET PG 2023: The NEET PG 2023 Answer Key will be released soon by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences. The NEET PG 2023 examination was held on March 5, 2023, at various exam centres around the country. Once released, candidates who took the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Examination for postgraduate programmes can get the answer key from the NBE's official website at natboard.edu.in. According to the schedule, the results will be revealed on March 31, 2023. Candidates should be aware that the objection window will open shortly after the answer key is released.

Applicants can object to the answer key by paying the processing fee. Applicants with further questions should visit the NBEMS official website.

NEET PG 2023: Here's how to check

Go to the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2023 Answer Key link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

