NEET PG 2023 Result DECLARED At nbe.edu.in, Aarushi Narwani Tops Exam- Check Toppers List Here
NEET PG 2023: Aarushi Narwani scored a total of 725 marks out of 800 while Prem Tilak scored 700 marks, scroll down for more details.
NEET PG Result 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences March 14 released the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post-Graduate (NEET-PG) 2023. Applicants who passed the test can view their results at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. This year, a total of 2,08,898 NEET PG candidates took the exam on March 5, 2023.
According to the official website, Aarushi Narwani of VMMC & SAFDARJUNG Hospital in New Delhi was declared the NEET PG 2023 all-India topper, and Prem Tilak was declared the second topper in the NEET PG 2023 toppers list. The NEET PG exam was topped by a female candidate for the second time in a row.
The NEET PG exam was held on March 5 with a total of 2,08,898 candidates showing up at 902 examination centers in 277 locations. The general category and EWS cut-off score are 291 out of 800, while the general category-PwBD cut-off score is 274 and the SC/ ST/ OBC cut-off score is 257.
NEET PG Results 2023: Toppers List
|Roll Number
|Rank
|Marks
|2361041067
|1
|725
|23661105390
|20
|700
|23661014261
|25
|687
|23661016839
|63
|680
|23661062733
|80
|676
|23661031359
|84
|675
|23661024133
|119
|671
|23661062286
|146
|677
|23661063714
|155
|666
|23661038884
|162
|666
NEET PG Results 2023: Here’s how to check
- Visit the official website— natboard.edu.in
- Click on the link for the result
- Download the score for future reference
“The Final merit list/category-wise merit list for State Quota Seats shall be generated by the States/ UT as per their qualifying/ eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/ regulations & reservation policy,” the notice further added.
Candidates who pass the NEET PG 2023 exam will be entitled to participate in the NEET PG 2023 counselling process, which will be overseen by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
