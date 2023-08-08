NEET PG 2023 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Released At mcc.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The NEET PG Counselling Round 1 seat allotment result has been issued by the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC. The result was released on August 7, 2023, according to schedule. Candidates who have registered for counselling can see their results via the official website mcc.nic.in.

This is a provisional result, and the MCC has given candidates until August 8 (12 noon) to submit any discrepancies. The final counselling outcome is anticipated tomorrow, August 8.

"Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 12:00 Noon of 08.08.2023 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as 'Final', reads the MCC official notice.



NEET PG Counselling 2023: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website mcc.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on PG Medical tab

3. In the next step, click on the seat allotment result link

4. The PDF will open up on screen

5. Go through the same and download it

6. Take its printout for future reference

Registration for NEET PG Counselling took place between July 27 and August 3, 2023. Candidates were given until August 4, 2023 to fill and lock choices. On August 5 and 6, 2023, MCC processed the seat allotment. Those who are given seats must upload their documentation to the MCC portal by August 8. As a result, between August 8 and 14, students must report to their designated institutes with original documentation.