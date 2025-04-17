NEET PG 2025 Application Process Begins Today At natboard.edu.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

NEET PG 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will start NEET PG 2025 NEET PG 2025registration today from 3 PM. Candidates can apply online until May 7 at 11:55 PM. As per the official notice, the exam will be held on June 15, and the result is expected on July 15. Despite ongoing criticism, the exam will be conducted in computer-based mode and in two shifts across India. Last year, NEET PG was held in two shifts for the first time on August 11. The first shift ran from 9 AM to 12:30 PM, and the second shift was from 3:30 PM to 7 PM.

The two-shift system was introduced last year, replacing the single-session format that had been used for a long time. To keep things fair between both shifts, NBEMS started using a score normalisation method. However, this change has led to a lot of debate and dissatisfaction among candidates. So far, NBEMS has not given any official update or response about changing the exam pattern or addressing these concerns.

Although the exam date for this year has been confirmed, many students have expressed dissatisfaction with the two-shift format. They are requesting a return to the previous single-shift system, citing concerns that varying levels of question paper difficulty could impact the fairness of the exam.

NEET PG 2025: Steps to register here

Step 1: Go to the official website — natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2025 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: You’ll be taken to a new page. Click on the application link and complete the registration process.

Step 4: Fill in the required details in the application form and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Submit your application and wait for the confirmation.

Step 6: After submission, download and print a copy of your completed form for future reference.

NEET-PG is the entrance exam for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses in medical colleges across India. NBEMS has advised applicants to regularly visit the official website for updates and carefully read the information bulletin before applying.

The current notification does not mention any changes to the exam pattern or eligibility criteria. More details, such as shift timings and admit card release dates, will be announced in the coming weeks.